After several months of being separated due to the quarantine, Ester Expósito and Alejandro Speitzer are together again.

It was in March 2020 when Ester Expósito and Alejandro Speitzer were together, the cute couple enjoyed a wonderful vacation in Mexico, the Mexican actor conquered the beautiful Spanish woman with beautiful places in our country, and it seems that was how they decided to start their courtship .

However, they had to separate when Ester had to return to Spain to pass the quarantine, while Alex stayed in Mexico. The boys have shown their great love through social networks, and have leaned on their respective projects and achievements.

This was the romantic reunion of Ester Expósito and Alejandro Speitzer

Fortunately the wait is over, and Ester and Alejandro are back together again, the Elite star shared a photo with the Mexican in their Instagram stories, and they look super happy!

Everything indicates that it was Alejandro who traveled to Spain to meet with Ester, after several months of being separated.

We can not wait to see more of the love of Ester and Alejandro, do you like this cute couple?

