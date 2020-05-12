Last week, it was announced that the original cast of Back to the Future would be reuniting once again for chatter. Led by actor Josh Gad, Lea Thompson announced the long-awaited meeting, but did not tell us who would be present. For our fortune so much Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly) as Christopher Lloyd (Emett “the Doc” Brown) were there, and here you can see the full video.

As part of their “Reunited Apart” series intended to raise funds to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Josh Gad chatted with the cast of Back to the Future. The actors chatted about this sci-fi classic and what makes the film so special that it brings us back to it even decades later. They also talked about other films in his career, which makes the entire interview worthwhile. Here you can see it in full:

Of course, Lea Thompson (Lorraine McFly) could not miss, who joins the conversation a few minutes later. Robert Zemeckis, director of the trilogy of Back to the Future, and Bob Gale, the screenwriter of the film, were also talking about the tape. Finally Elizabeth Shue and Mary Steenburgen were also seen in the nostalgic reunion. These two actresses participated in the latest film in the trilogy that takes time travel back to the Old West.

There is no doubt that the video series directed by Josh Gad will continue to give us good surprises and nostalgic reunions in its next episodes. The first episode was entirely dedicated to the original cast of The Goonies, and if you’ve enjoyed them so far, don’t miss the next streams that are sure to be worth it. You can follow them on Josh Gad’s YouTube channel.

