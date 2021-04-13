This was the reunion between AJ Hinch and the Venezuelan José Altuve (VIDEO)

The now manager of the Detroit Tigers, AJ Hinch, had his return to what was his home, the Minute Maid Park of the Astros from Houston and had his reunion with the Venezuelan Jose Altuve, a player who gave him joys and was fundamental in his internship with the siderales in the Big leagues – MLB.

AJ Hinch returned to the house of Astros and was received in a great way by the fans of this team, but the most curious thing about this round was his new encounter with Jose Altuve, a player who is one of the best that this manager has directed in the Big leagues.

Here the video:

AJ Hinch and Jose Altuve pic.twitter.com/SnoCYLjHVj – Mark Berman (@ MarkBermanFox26) April 12, 2021

With a warm and loving goat, that’s how they saw each other again AJ Hinch Y Jose Altuve, while being in the Minute Maid Park stadium, an area where alegrías lived in the MLB, both currently have different presents, one still in the Astros and the other in the Detroit Tigers.

Even before this series Astros vs Tigers, Altuve talked about the return of Hinch and he wished him well, being sure that the fans of the siderales would be happy to see him again in the stadium where they were champions of the World Series of MLB.

This was undoubtedly an emotional meeting, taking into account the relationship that Jose Altuve Y AJ Hinch held as manager and players in the Astros of Houston years ago in the Big leagues.