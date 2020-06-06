Video diary of a Mexican woman repatriated from Barcelona 3:43

(CNN Spanish) – The Mexican student Raquel Guerrero was doing a postgraduate degree in Barcelona when the coronavirus confined the world.

His original plan was to return to his country in late May, but the pandemic caused thousands of flights to be canceled around the world. One of those was his: Barcelona-Mexico City, live, on May 31.

In an odyssey of canceled flights, embassy permits and security measures at the terminals, Raquel Guerrero told CNN en Español about her departure and arrival at the time of covid-19.

Departure from Barcelona

After his initial flight was canceled, the airline scheduled another one for June 2. Two weeks before traveling, that one was also canceled.

“Then I started talking to the embassy,” says Raquel.

On March 14, Spain went into a state of alarm with strict confinement orders.

“The embassy told me that there was not much to do, that there were not going to be flights in June from Barcelona to Mexico, so if I wanted to leave Spain I had to move to Madrid.”

The Barcelona-Madrid journey takes about 2.5 hours by high-speed train and about 6 hours by car.

“They offered me the option of bus and train to be able to leave and that what they could help me with was a permit in case I had any problem with the police, who asked me about traveling,” he says.

All expenses were borne by Raquel.

In the “Repatriation of Mexican citizen” permit, to which CNN had access, the Consulate of Mexico in Barcelona “carefully requests the corresponding Spanish authorities to grant the transit facilities in Spanish territory that are necessary for the Mexican citizen who is a carrier hereby can be transferred to their destination, in this exceptional situation ”.

According to the Government of Mexico, in a statement dated April 7, “the Mexican embassies and consulates abroad have supported the return to the national territory of more than 8,400 Mexican people since the beginning of the current health contingency through guidance, procedures , obtaining spaces on special flights, and official flights ”.

CNN contacted the Embassy of Mexico in Spain for more information.

Barcelona-Madrid

With eight-month-old luggage in Barcelona packed in three suitcases, and the ukulele slung over one shoulder, Raquel Guerrero took a taxi to the Barcelona-Sants train station. There, security measures included the mandatory use of masks and physical distance in the boarding lines.

“Constantly before getting on the train, you are listening to an audio that says do not remove your mask at any time,” says Raquel. “When you get on the train you hear that during the three hours of the trip it is necessary to have a face mask on.”

“Cafeteria services were suspended and only [se ocupa] 50% of the train’s capacity: a seat yes, a seat no ”.

On May 1, the Spanish government began to relax restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country, which to date has registered more than 240,000 cases and more than 27,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On May 25, weeks after the rest of the country, Madrid and Barcelona entered the first phase of de-escalation.

Madrid-Mexico City

In Madrid, after spending the weekend at friends’ house, Raquel found a Barajas Airport practically empty.

“Only four flights will depart from terminal 4: Aeroméxico, bound for Mexico City, is the only international flight to be made. The rest are flights within Spain ”.

Starting May 15, Spain implemented a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving from abroad. The government plans to suppress it on July 1.

Once inside the plane, Raquel said that “the flight was full. The distance marked between one passenger and another was not respected, the three places were occupied ”.

According to its website, Aeroméxico explains that its safety and hygiene measures on board and at airports include: “the use of mouthguards during the flight, reverse approach, antibacterial gel on the door of the plane, HEPA air filtration system that eliminates 99% of viruses and bacteria, crew with masks and gloves, and voices promoting healthy distance during the flight ”.

“The only control was when we went up, they took our temperature, and during the journey they passed us a little leaf asking about your stay, in which countries you were, if you had traveled to other places, if you had lived with people in the last 14 days they would have been positive for the coronavirus test, ”says Raquel.

Arrival in Mexico

“They asked for that piece of paper at the exit and they also took your temperature again.”

“Already arriving at the bands to collect the luggage, again the people were crowded, there was no distance either,” he says.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Mexico is one of the top 10 countries for tourism. The Mexican government plans to reopen its doors to travelers starting in June, although not across the country at the same time.

Currently, the Latin American country has more than 100,000 cases and more than 11,000 deaths from coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.