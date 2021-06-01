This was the return of José Bautista after three years out in the pre-Olympic

The prominent former Dominican slugger, Jose Bautista reappeared in baseball professionalism alongside the Dominican Selection in the Baseball Pre-Olympic de las Americas, after three years out of baseball professionalism.

Jose Bautista, 40, saw his last professional career in the MLB in 2018, where he went through the organizations of the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, who now returns to professionalism with the Dominican Selection, who is looking for a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics, with the mission of claiming his career.

The veteran player, was accompanying the team of his native country as first base and fourth bat on Opening Day of the Baseball Pre-Olympic the Americas, where the Dominican Republic He achieved his first victory this Monday against Puerto Rico, ending the match with a score of 5-2 in favor of the Quisqueyans.

Jose Bautista, who made his return to the field after a hiatus since 2018, had a performance of four calls to the batter’s box, landing a hit to his left-field opposing flank, leading runner to third base with a subsequent hit. I continued to the plate, plus a strikeout and walked and missed on a fly ball.

Without great hits to argue about, it could certainly be a great return for a player of Jose Bautista, who, at 40 years of age and three years without seeing action on the pitch, continues to show great physical form, the same player who dominated the MLB for two years in a row in home runs (2010 and 2011), the league where he had six straight all-star appearances, being a winner of three silver bats.

