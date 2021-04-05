This was the return of Domingo German after 81 suspended games

The dominican Domingo German made its debut in the Big leagues after being suspended by the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

Although many fans weren’t happy with what he did Domingo German In the 2019 season, even some players also let their discomforts know, they ended up receiving the suspended with open arms in the MLB.

His debut was not very well, he pitched three innings where he allowed two home runs and three runs with a bit of trouble getting the outs.

However, fans of the Yankees they waited with open arms with pure applause as they stepped out onto the mound.

Here the video:

Domingo Germán was cheered by Yankees fans in his return from a domestic violence suspension but struggled against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three runs in three innings. by @jake_seiner

https://t.co/7UzBer4q3D – AP Sports (@AP_Sports) April 4, 2021

At the end of your departure, Domingo German He admitted that things did not go specifically as expected but that he has his mind focused on his next outing, as he had an excellent Spring Training.