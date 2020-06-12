MADRID (AP) – With an encounter that had the appearance of a video game for the viewers who followed it on television, the Spanish League resumed on Thursday, through a derby in which Seville defeated Real Betis 2-0.

The duel between these rivals from the same city, which often ignites passions in southern Spain, marked the return of La Liga, three months after it was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. It was the second of the main European leagues that have resumed activity, after the German one.

The English Premier League and Italian Serie A will do the same next week.

Soccer had officially resumed in Spain on Wednesday, when a second division match was completed that had been interrupted in December.

There were strict health parameters in the reactivation of the highest category. The boys in charge of collecting the balls were asked to disinfect them every time they left the field, and the players were ordered to keep a “healthy distance” when talking to the referee.

In addition, players were urged to reduce physical contact as much as possible during goal celebrations. However, there were enough hugs among the Sevilla fans after the Argentine Lucas Ocampos opened the scoring after 56 minutes, on penalties.

The same happened at 62, after the midfielder Fernando expanded the lead with a header.

Fans were not allowed in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium, with capacity for 43,000 spectators. However, there were recorded songs and cheers that were incorporated into the international television broadcast, as well as virtual images of fans. This gave the party an acoustic effect similar to that seen in video games.

Viewers in Spain were the only ones with the option to see and hear the images and the original sound of the empty stadium.

And there were some flaws with the system. Overlapping fans sometimes disappeared from the stands or interfered with the main picture.

At first, the virtual sound seemed lower than the usual chants. However, the effect increased slightly on the snap and worked well during goals.

The League has indicated that the virtual public seeks to improve the experience for the fans, at a time when the matches are played in empty stadiums.

The return of flesh and blood spectators to the stands towards the end of the season is not ruled out, if Spain continues to gradually lift the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

An “infinite applause” resounded as an acoustic effect after 20 minutes, as a tribute that La Liga will pay at each meeting to those who have fought the pandemic in Spain.

The streets around Sánchez Pizjuán were mostly empty. Fences were placed around the stadium to prevent fans from congregating.

More than 600 police and private security agents worked during the match.

Before the match, the video screens in the building showed images of Sevilla fans singing the club’s anthem, a tradition when there is an audience in the stadium. Also, songs played on the speakers at the end of the meeting.

A minute of silence was observed before the kick-off, while the players stood around the center circle.

There were no handshakes or traditional team photos before the match. However, the players lined up in the midfield, without keeping the proper distance.

On the benches, everyone except the coaches had to wear gloves and masks.

With the victory, Sevilla remained in third place, with 50 points, six fewer than Real Madrid, located in second place and that returns to action on Sunday against Eibar.

The leader Barcelona, ​​with two points more than Madrid, resumes his participation on Saturday in Mallorca.

Betis continued in twelfth place, with 33 points.