This was the relationship between Luis Miguel and Frank Sinatra



Luis Miguel.

Photo: Ethan Miller. / Getty Images

Luis Miguel, the series continues in the first positions of the Netflix ranking since the second season premiered. The life of the Mexican idol captures the attention of the audience and in each new episode some of the most important moments of his career are remembered. The duet with Frank Sinatra It could not be missing in this installment, and it stages a historical event: Mutual admiration and rumors about how they met define the relationship that brought the singers together.

Spoiler alert

The alarm is activated for those who have not yet seen the fifth chapter, as it addresses the unforgettable encounter between “La Voz” and “El Sol” from Mexico. It goes without saying that at all times they emphasize that Sinatra was the great idol of the young artist, and he dreamed of singing with him sometime in his life.

As the episode shows, the occasion came in the 1990s, when the iconic singer was looking for a Latin American performer for the second edition of his collaborative album, Duets II. In the series they portray a strong-willed Sinatra who takes Luis Miguel by surprise and makes him “audition” live in a typical jazz club in the Big Apple.

“Can you sing or not? There you have a piano, what do you need? A whole orchestra? ”Asks the singer; in front of a young artist who is not daunted and replies: “I wouldn’t be here if I couldn’t, Mister”. According to fiction, after interpreting “I miss you” he would have convinced Sinatra to be part of the album of duets published in 1994, where they sang together “Come Fly With Me”.

For his duet with Fran Sinatra, for remaining in force in almost 40 years of career, for being the youngest artist to win a Grammy and for many other things, Luis Miguel is the greatest. #LuisMiguelLaSerie pic.twitter.com/hWZ8pSZO9b – Fernando (@iFRNDO) May 10, 2021

Frank Sinatra’s birthday where Luis Miguel sang

Beyond the luck of “casting” shown in the plot, the truth is that the link between the two crossed the screen on more than one occasion. The Mexican interpreter was the only Latin American artist included in that album., and a year later another historical moment was recorded where they were again protagonists.

The 26-year-old Mexican received another “pampering” from the legendary singer: he received an invitation to celebrate Sinatra’s birthday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Once again he was the only Latin American invited, and he was present on the night of February 25, 1995 to celebrate the 80 years of his idol. Many renowned artists also sang that evening: Bob Dylan, Paula Abdul and Ray Charles, among others.

Luis Miguel even spoke for a few minutes and made clear the deep admiration he felt: “I am very happy to be here tonight because I had the opportunity as a child to listen to all of Frank Sinatra’s songs, and I think I learned English from them. ”. Before performing the song he sang on the record and getting all the applause, he congratulated the birthday boy, sitting at a nearby table.

“I mean that years later I had the opportunity to sing on one of his albums, which is Duets II, and that was a dream come true so happy birthday frank, and thank you very much ”, he expressed excitedly. It was also part of the last song of the night, in which the artists invited to the birthday sang together the classic “New York, New York”, with Sinatra himself joining in the final moments.

Frank Sinatra’s letter to Luis Miguel

Two years later “El Sol” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and according to what happened, Sinatra sent him an emotional letter to congratulate him on his achievement. Those lines portray their relationship: “Dear Micki, for years it has been flattering to hear young singers talk about the new Frank Sinatra; it was even better when I heard from a young man in Mexico who had no comparison with anyone”.

“When we met in Mexico and I really heard your voice, I realized that you were original and unique. A huge talent and ‘not so bad to look at’ “, joked the” My Way “interpreter. And he closed with a warm greeting: “Congratulations on your star, I’m sure many better things are coming for you. With love, Frank.