This was the real relationship between Michelle Salas and Luis Miguel’s manager

Michelle met Asensi at age 18 and he was older than her by 20 years. Their friendly relationship began when she moved to Los Angeles with her father and Aracely Arámbula. They began to frequent each other and soon their friendship turned into something more.

The daughter of “El Sol” found great support in him since he was always aware of her, helped her get into the modeling industry and got her into UCLA to study graphic design.

Their friendly relationship quickly escalated to something loving and whenever they could, they ran away together on vacation, went to eat, went to the movies and the theater, so soon the paparazzi caught them having tokens of love in public. It was then, when in 2008 the newspaper El Centro revealed emails where Michelle made evident her feelings of love for him; The media also shared photographs of the couple in a romantic way and obviously they reached the eyes of Luis Miguel, who for his part had already sent Investigate your daughter’s alleged affair with her manager.