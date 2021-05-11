This was the real reaction of Luis Miguel to the death of Hugo López

Hugo was one of the people Luis Miguel trusted the most. “He suffered a lot because the two loved each other very much, they were very companions, I advised him, I always consulted him about everything, I think Hugo was the only person, the only manager he listened to because he later had other managers and he did what he wanted ”, explained Miranda.

Lucía recalled that at the time of her husband’s death, Luis Miguel was in one of his best stages as an artist. “It was sad, it was difficult and it was a shame because at the best moment, is when Hugo gets sick”He continued. At that time he was about to launch the Frank Sinatra duet and the success of Aries was coming.

César Bordón and Diego Boneta. (CAMILA JURADO / NETFLIX)

Mariana López, Hugo’s daughter, related in an interview with Excelsior that Luis Miguel was at the funeral all the time. And that a few days after his death, at the request of López, the singer gave a concert at the National Auditorium. “My father, One night before he died, he said that even if the world was ending they were going to stop giving those concerts, so, in honor of him, they were given and during that show Luis Miguel dedicated a few words of thanks “, he recalled in 2018.