This was the reaction of Club Puebla after learning about the creation of the European Super League

The team of Puebla He did it again and now it is put in view of the teams that make up the European Super League.

After Real Madrid gave a statement in which it mentioned the creation of a Super League made up of the main European clubs, the Puebla institution did not let the moment pass.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK

You might be interested: Álvaro Morales proposes an American Super League; exclude Pumas from this

After the tweet, Puebla responded with an image where a person with the team’s face receives an invitation, hinting that the people of Puebla received the notification to participate in this new competition.

Therefore, netizens took it with grace and encouraged the club to participate in this new tournament, while others continued with the fun moment.

“You have to accept the invitation Uncle Puebla, it will be a pleasure to beat Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Bayern, etc”; “Now I understand why there are no French teams in that competition”; “Real Madrid: Puebla is going to participate. What do we do now? Florentino: Put bike lanes on the field ”; were some responses from users.

🤝 # LaFranjaQueNosUne🎽 pic.twitter.com/zzkfcAc6d0 – Club Puebla 🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) April 19, 2021

You could read: The reason why Pablo Aguilar would leave Cruz Azul

EAM