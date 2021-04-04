This was the party of the Real Sociedad players at the hotel after winning the Copa del Rey 2020

The template of the Real society the party continued at the hotel. After lifting the trophy of the King’s Cup 2020 achieved in La Cartuja, by beating 0-1 at Athletic club, the blue and white players continued the celebration at their accommodation in Seville. The captains arrived holding the Cup, doing the conga and dancing, while they made them corridor.

Although the truth is that the party practically did not stop from the final whistle. After having given free rein to emotions in the same lawn of La Cartuja, the expedition of the Royal Society continued with the spree on the bus that took her to the hotel. Music, songs and joy, especially a lot of joy.

Already in the NH Collection of Seville, the players and coaching staff had the possibility of reuniting with their families and partners. There, in one of the hotel rooms, they lengthened the night until exhaustion won the party.