This was the Panenka penalty that Aguero failed

05/09/2021 at 05:16 CEST

Efe

Argentine Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero missed a penalty, launched in the so-called ‘panenka’ style that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy stopped without problems, in added time of the first half of the match between Manchester City and Chelsea (1-2 for Londoners).

BUT KUN! 🤯 Sergio Agüero threw a Panenka-style penalty … And Édouard Mendy stopped it ❌ If Manchester City won, they were Premier League champions. It was the opportunity for 2-0 … But he ended up losing 1-2 #PremierLeagueDAZN ⚽ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/o0megsX5Dq – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) May 8, 2021

A foul inside the area by Billy Gilmour on Gabriel Jesús was sanctioned as a penalty by the referee. The Argentine caught the ball and when he reached the shooting point, he gently stung the ball. The Chelsea goalkeeper, who did not move from his place, stopped the ball with one hand. Pep Guardiola and the Argentine had a discussion when he was substituted. At the end of the meeting, the ‘Kun’ apologized on Twitter for his mistake.

Pep to Aguero when he missed the panenkapic.twitter.com/98xK7oeJX4 – Mari FC (@spanish_vandijk) May 8, 2021