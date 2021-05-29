This was the only M3 Compact made by BMW

To be “Auto motor und sport” It confers you many privileges in the world of automotive journalism. It is one of the oldest motoring publications in Germany, with more than 60 years behind it. It is recognized worldwide as one of the most objective, rigorous and exhaustive when it comes to testing market developments. One example of this is the incredible braking tests carried out in the Grossglöckner harbor in the German Alps. Manufacturers take “auto motor und sport” as the benchmark and take their verdicts very seriously.

When the relationship is good, there are even historical episodes like the one we are going to tell you about now. It was 1996 and the publication was 50 years old. BMW took the opportunity to have an incredible detail with them: He “gifted” them an M3 Compact, the only one officially created by BMW throughout its history, since in the E36 series it was never offered to the public with such a body. Making a brief review of the BMW 3 Series E36 Compact, they were the most affordable and “low-cost” versions of the 3 Series, with not a few technical ties with the first 3 Series, the E30.

The BMW 3 Series Compact were limited to the E36 and E46. They were replaced by the BMW 1 Series.

From them they inherited the dashboard or instrumentation, in addition to the rear seats and the rear suspension scheme. The 3 Series Compact were cars of discrete power, and until 1997, the most powerful was a 318ti with a 1.9-liter engine and 140 hp. Only from its facelift BMW introduced the 323ti, with a 170 hp 2.5-liter inline six, one of the most sought-after versions today. Still, many fans missed the fact that BMW had created an M3 E36 with the light and agile body of the Compact version.

Released in 1992, the BMW M3 E36 was sold until 1998 with coupe, cabrio or saloon bodywork. Its latest evolution was powered by a fantastic 3.2 in-line six-cylinder with 321 horsepower, the legendary S50B32 – initially sold with a 3.0 286 hp. The engine premiered variable distribution and stood out for a specific power unprecedented in a BMW until then. The balance of the E36 series was always praised, although in retrospect they have been considered the most maligned and least valued Series 3 by the public.

The BMW M3 E36 is the cheapest M3 on the second-hand market, but it has been appreciated considerably.

What was the “auto motor und sport” BMW M3 Compact wearing?

Of course the 321 hp 3.2-liter S50B32 engine, how could it be less. Cosmetically, it copied all the features that used to distinguish the “thoroughbred” M3s: 17-inch light-alloy wheels, a sports body kit and a small spoiler integrated into the boot lid. All in all, it was a car aesthetically discreet. At least, until we got to his rear: four exhaust tails They loomed in the center of the rear bumper, responsible for giving the car a high-pitched, scraping sound, a BMW Motorsport trademark.

The dynamic chassis and suspension setup was created with maximum efficiency in mind, and was specific to this M3 Compact, whose length it was 20cm shorter than an M3 Coupé, despite sharing the same wheelbase. In the cabin there were some spectacular bacquéts and a lot of Alcantara, present in panels, steering wheel or gear lever. The car had undergone a weight loss diet consisting of little equipment and, moreover, it was about 150 kg lighter. Translated into absolute data, we are talking about an empty weight that did not exceed 1,350 kg.

With little mass on the rear axle and a nervous, pointed engine … the M3 Compact was a car only suitable for trained hands.

The magazine’s measurements showed a 0 to 100 km / h in just 5.3 seconds, while the top speed was limited to the typical 250 km / h. Another relevant performance data is the elasticity test: a 60-100 km / h in fourth gear only took 5.1 seconds to complete. The editors also praised its powerful braking equipment and the car’s ability to score a championship crusade. BMW never produced a car like this M3 Compact E36 in seriesUnfortunately – nor, at the moment, an M3 with Touring bodywork.

The tests of “auto, motor un sport” revealed that it was a car nervous, delicate and very radical, only suitable for expert hands. In fact, they would have had to reduce its power level had it been mass-produced. In short, a unique specimen that we hope has impressed you as much as we have, and whose history we have rescued, since BMW Classic has recorded a video showing it. For years it was rumored that some editor of the magazine had taken it, but it seems obvious that it returned to BMW.