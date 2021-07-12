This was the moving meeting of Ángel Di María with his family after winning the Copa América

After the Argentine National Team finally managed to lift the title of the Copa América in Brazil 2021, Ángel Di María returned home as a hero and in social networks, the moving reception of his wife, daughters and his family went viral .

In the videos published by Jorgelina Cardoso, wife of the Argentine soccer player, you can see the moment when Di María returns home and is welcomed with hugs from the family, while the neighbors chant his name.

The girls of Di María, Mía and Pía welcomed their father at the door, while they celebrated winning the Copa América.

Di María was the hero of the match against Brazil, as he was the scorer of the only goal of the match with which they achieved the coveted Cup.