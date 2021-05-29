This was the most recent departure of Shohei Ohtani against the Athletics

The Japanese Shohei ohtani had a brilliant outing from the Oakland Athletics in the MLB.

Through the Anaheim Angels’ game against the Oakland Athletics, Shohei ohtani he had a regular outing with 6 innings allowing 3 runs, two walks and 6 strikeouts.

The Angelenos offense did not endorse showtime at all, so it ended up losing it 3 runs to 1.

Here the videos:

Sho Throws 5Ks ✅

Shohei Ohtani IP 6.0 3H 3R 3ER 4BB 5K 0HR (93P / 54S)

Ohtani’s strikeouts tonight.

Credit: Mlb / Ballys # 大谷 翔 平 #Ohtani #Angels pic.twitter.com/5SccxoPrK7 – Anaheim Sports (@ AnaheimSports1) May 29, 2021

For the Atléticos launched the veteran be bad mine, who has been the 10 players with the greatest dominance of their pitches in the last seasons of the MLBalthough the choices have not helped him develop 100% every time he is healthy and with a little rest day he does his job well.

It should be noted that the departure of Ohtani and was delayed one day because the bus did not help him in traffic so that he could get to the stadium on time and get ready.

Also this time Joe Maddon, manager of the Angels decided not to put him in the lineup when he had to pitch, previously he put him as second bat and to pitch and once he was finished pitching he moved him to one of the outfields to keep him in the lineup. this time he did not and therefore lasted much longer on the mound.

Shohei ohtani And he has had many quality starts this season with More However, the Angelenos’ offense has rarely supported him, since, they no longer have sluggers like Albert Pujols or Mike Trou, one is no longer with the team and the other he’s out for six to eight weeks with a leg injury.