This was the mobile that Samsung and Beyoncé launched together in 2007 and that today is a gem of collecting

Do you remember this Beyoncé mobile?

Although at Explica.co we like to tell you the latest news and news about Android and the world of mobile telephony in general, from time to time we like to look back and remember what mobile devices were like of yesteryear.

This time it’s time to talk about a 2007 Samsung mobile called B’Phone whose main attraction was its Beyoncé themeYou know the popular American singer, songwriter, actress, model, fashion designer, philanthropist and businesswoman. Almost nothing. A curious phone that today is practically impossible to get.

The day Samsung teamed up with Beyoncé to launch this interesting terminal

As GSMArena reminds us, 2007 was the year that South Koreans Samsung and Beyoncé joined forces to launch a mobile phone on the market.. Collaborations between Samsung and musical artists are not a thing of today and this is demonstrated by terminals such as the B’Phone.

The reality behind this device is that it was simply a limited edition Samsung UpStage M620. On the one hand, the telephone was a fairly simple conventional terminal that was used to make voice calls and send text messages, but on the other hand it was a media player with buttons to control music in addition to having a 2.1-inch screen with a resolution of 176 x 200 pixels. Screen that by the way was larger than the one used to control the phone.

In addition to being promoted by Beyoncé herself, Samsung decided to change the color palette of the terminal to gold and burgundy tones as well as offering exclusive downloadable content such as unreleased songs.

The device today is almost impossible to get so has become a cult object for collectors. So if any of you are lucky and have this phone in a drawer, know that you can make good money selling it.

