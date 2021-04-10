This was the meeting of the cast of ‘Glee’ to honor Naya Rivera

The companions Naya Rivera in ‘Glee’ have finally been able to give their friend the tribute she deserved on April 8, during the celebration of the GLAAD Awards gala. The situation we live in forced them to do it virtually, but that did not prevent it from being just as emotional. Recall that Rivera died last July at the age of 33 after accidentally drowning while taking a boat trip on Lake Piru, in California, saving the life of his 5-year-old son. The tragedy affected the entire team that knew Rivera during the years in which the successful high school musical series aired.

During the reunion, the character that Rivera gave life to in the series, Santana Lopez, was also remembered. Even before the entire cast broke in, the singer Demi Lovato, in charge of making the presentation, in addition to talking about the shock she felt at the death of her friend, recalled what the character had represented for her community: “A pioneer for queer girls like me who were in the closet at the time. Santana Lopez’s ambition and accomplishments inspired Latina women around the world.”he said of her. And then the long-awaited reunion followed: Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Darren Criss, Harry Shum, Jr., Lauren Potter, Becca Tobin, and Alex Newell walked in. on stage from their homes.

Morrison stressed how incredibly hard it was for everyone to receive the news and pointed to Rivera’s role as a friend, but especially as a mother: “Naya and I were good friends on the series, but I think we became a lot more friends when we both had children. And watching her put all that energy into her son was an amazing thing to see and something I will always remember.“, affirmed. The same Ushkowitz emphasized, who affirmed that this had been his best paper in the life, not without forgetting the natural grace that had like person:” It was the most satisfying to see her do that. It made everyone laugh, on and off the screen, but the real victory was if you made her laugh because you knew you had really done something really fun, “he commented.

His mother’s letter

Shortly before ending the tribute to the actress, the cast shared with everyone a letter written in handwriting by Rivera’s mother, who was unable to attend the ceremony. Above all, the mother highlighted the importance of her character as an icon of the LGBTQ community at a time like that: “When they told Naya that Santana would be a lesbian, she called me to let me know and I asked her how she felt about it. and he said: ‘I feel very good!’, he wrote. “Little did we know that she was going to impact so many people in the LGBTQ community. I don’t think he realized how important he was to this world. I am grateful that my oldest daughter has contributed to changing the landscape of how we see ourselves and others. Thanks to GLAAD for keeping my daughter’s legacy alive, “it concluded.