In these times where most of us are still in quarantine, the cast of a lot of series that we love have come together to raise funds against the coronavirus and remind us with nostalgia of those moments of joy that they gave us, but without a doubt one of the most anticipated reunions was that of Community.

For years we hope to see Donald glover –Who played Troy Barnes in the series–, because after his departure from this plot in 2014, he dedicated himself to creating the successful series Atlanta and of course, his incredible musical career as Childish Gambino and for which many know him.

However, many did not lose hope of a meeting of Donald with Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong and Jim RashBut a pandemic like the one we are facing had to happen to make it happen. After almost six years, Glover appeared with his peers, the first time he has done so since leaving Community.

And of course a moment of that size had to be celebrated with a special event, so the entire cast of the series along with its creator, Dan Harmon, put together a script reading table of one of the last episodes where Donald Glover appeared, to give fans a joy and thus raise funds for the fight against COVID-19.

The chapter they read was specifically the fourth of the fifth season, which is named Coperative Polygraphy. At, Jeff, Britta, Abed, Troy and Shirley are subjected to a polygraph test to receive the inheritance of Pierce Hawthorne -interpreted by Chevy Chase and who was not at the meeting due to problems with the creator of the show, Dan Harmon-.

Throughout the chapter we see how all the characters in Community They are taking out some secrets that they had hidden for many years, creating a huge conflict between them with a lot of humor and quite strange situations. But without a doubt who was the applause was the great Pedro Pascal, who appeared as the special guest to play Mr. Stone, and that apparently he has a problem with the word semen, jiar jiar.

After reading the script and getting a lot of laughter out of remembering his characters, he started another video where the actors answered a bunch of questions from fans. In addition to cremember the time when Jack Black appeared on the show and remember when they heard the first recordings of Donald Glover, one of the big questions was, Will there be a Community movie?

And to the surprise of many, The one who gave the expected answer to this was Donald himself., contending that at this time they cannot record a tape. However, both he and the rest of his colleagues said they were willing to bring this series to the big screen. and that only the approval of a script that Harmon has worked for years to make the idea progress is missing.

But we better not tell you more, then check the reading table with the cast of Community and then Please complete the question and answer session with the fans, because we are sure it will be the best they will see today:

Watch on YouTube

Watch on YouTube

