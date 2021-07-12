This was the malnutrition experiments with indigenous children in Canada

The findings of thousands of corpses of indigenous children show that the minors were used as ‘laboratory rats’ with the endorsement of Catholic educational institutions.

As a scorching heat wave hits North America, Canada is discovering waves of genocidal death from the last century. The thousand corpses of indigenous children found under old religious academic institutions, covered with a gloomy veil of anonymity. Malnourished and piled up in mass graves, the remains of the minors have been found in Kamloops, Brandon and Cowessess, as the original nations of the north march demanding justice.

Genocidal policies

Photo: F. Royal. Canada. National Film Board of Canada. Phototèque. Library and Archives Canada

With the recent discoveries of the corpses of indigenous children, one can hardly appreciate the devastation that settlers wrought for centuries in Canada. Restricted to Catholic education from these reserve institutions, they were forbidden to carry out their cultural practices and to express themselves in their mother tongues. Furthermore, the ‘students’ were forced to adhere to diets that the led to death from malnutrition.

Kamloops, Brandon and Cowessess have been the places where the bodies were found in mass graves. In some cases, in addition to being anemic, the bodies of pregnant girls were found under the old residential schools. Now in disuse, these spaces have been denounced as anonymous graveyards for people who were used for experiments covert – not even coming of age.

According to Ian Mosby, a historian of food, indigenous health and the politics of colonialism in Canada, between 1942 and 1952 a group of scientists applied studies on 1,300 original inhabitants. Of them, only 300 were adults. The rest were spread over 6 school institutions dedicated to local ethnic groups. Protected by the State and the Church, these genocidal policies went unnoticed for decades. Up to now.

A national food plan

Photo: F. Royal. Canada. National Film Board of Canada. Phototèque. Library and Archives Canada

Allison Daniel, a candidate for a Ph.D. in Nutrition at the University of Toronto, says that indigenous children in Canada were subjected to experimental diets “like laboratory rats.” Instead of using rodent species, the scientists chose to make use of human bodies under the endorsement of Catholic educational institutions, according to his article for The Conversation:

“Other experiments consisted of not giving essential vitamins and minerals to children in the control groups, while preventing Indian Health Services from providing dental care under the pretext that this could affect the results of the study,” the expert writes. .

Daniel denounces that indigenous children seemed like the perfect candidates for these alternative diets, which they were imposed without too much consideration. Any ethical scruples became a matter of minimal importance, since the experiments were designed so that the original settlers were more active – and therefore, more profitable-, for Canada.

As if they were machines to maintain, minors were subjected to food that could not be applied to the white, rich and privileged in the country. The plan was successfully presented to the government in the 1950s, which accepted its application nationwide.

Schoolyards are not cemeteries for indigenous children

Photo: Robin Pueyo / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via .

Today, more than 50 years of tragic losses of indigenous children, we are just seeing the tip of the iceberg. Following the discovery of the bodies, First Nations have taken to the streets of Canada to express their shared grief and mourning. Expressions against genocidal symbols have ranged from beheadings of statues to the burning of churches.

Not even isolation restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic they have managed to contain the angry flames of the protesters. Silently or shouting, the representatives of the original nations have come out to demand justice for these crimes of a genocidal policy, silent for decades.

None of these symbolic actions have brought back the lives of the victims of this institutional violence. Despite this, the banners carried by the mourners read premises such as “Schoolyards are not cemeteries“, Or”Every child matters“. It seems that that icy wall of ignorance is finally about to collapse.

