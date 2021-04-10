This was the love story of Philip of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II

This was the love story of Philip of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth ll | INSTAGRAM

The Queen isabel II and Prince Philip of Edinburgh formed one of the longest-lived couples in the public eye, being married for 73 years, although we know that their love story was marked by important sacrifices that both had to make along the way in order to be together.

After the sensitive event this morning, where the Duke quietly lost his life this Friday, April 9 to his 99 years in the Windsor Castle, We believe it is necessary to relive this love story, one of the most endearing of British royalty.

We go back to the year 1939, when Isabel fell in love with Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark when he was only 13 years old, later they met again in a meeting at the “Britannia Royal Naval College”, and since then a love by correspondence would begin, as Felipe was a cadet at the “Royal Naval Academy at Darmouth”.

“To have come out of the war alive and to have seen victory, to have had the opportunity to rest and readjust, to have fallen in love completely and without reservation, makes all personal problems and even those of the world seem small and petty,” wrote Felipe in his “Philip Eade” book on the subject.

And it was not until November 20, 1947, that the couple were married at Westminster Abbey, the royal wedding had more than 2,000 guests and was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterburry and York, the banquet was held in the Buckingham Palace.

Nevertheless, Michael parkerThe Duke of Edinburgh’s friend and private secretary said he claimed that Philip was terribly bored with all the obligations of royalty, all those formal engagements and handshakes.

However, for this marriage To take place, Philip had to renounce his Greek and Danish noble titles, and he also had to leave behind his Greek Orthodox religion to convert to the Anglican religion practiced by his wife.

In addition, he adopted the surname Mountbatten, which comes from the British family of his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, shortly before their marriage, Felipe was appointed Duke of Edinburgh and since then he received the name of “His Royal Highness” .

However, we know well that at first the union was not well received, as Felipe was a foreigner, did not have a financial capital and some of his sisters had married members of the German royalty close to the Nazis.

Some years after their marriage, on February 6, 1952, Isabel received the news that her life would completely change; her father, King George VI, had lost his life, which led to the fact that almost four months later, on June 2, 1953, Elizabeth II was crowned at Westminster Abbey, becoming the first televised coronation in history. British.

After the fact, Felipe gave up his career in the Navy to be by his wife’s side, without being offered any other alternative than to act as a consort, which would later cause a crisis between them and unleash rumors of infidelity on the part of the.

Fed up with his formal role or luxury adornment, between 1956 and 1957, Felipe decided to go on a long trip without his wife, but rumors began to proliferate: the prince traveled alone but not alone.

He was credited with affairs with Daphne du Maurier, whose husband worked in the prince’s office, the owner of a cabaret and childhood friend, Hélène Cordet, mother of one of his godchildren, and Pat Kirkwood, a music star of the time. However, none of these alleged adventures could be proven or confirmed with the passage of time.

The couple received their first-born, Prince Charles, in 1948, two years later, in 1950, Princess Anne would arrive, the second daughter of the marriage and who would be their only daughter, but they would wait almost a decade to have a child again, Well, Prince Andrés would be born in 1959 and four years later, in 1963, Eduardo, his last son, would arrive.

However, in 2017, Philippe of Edinburgh retired from royal work and went to live at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and since then, he has hardly been seen in public, one of his last appearances was in Lady Gabriella’s wedding at Windsor Castle.

For what the English press reports that since then he spoke every day by phone with Queen Elizabeth II, who lives in Buckingham Palace, and it was not until his illness, on February 17, 2021, a few months after his birthday. 100 years he was admitted to the private King Edward VII hospital in London “as a precautionary measure” after “feeling bad”.

He was once asked about the secret of his long marriage and he replied “Tolerance is the essential ingredient. The Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance ”.