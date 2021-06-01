This was the love story of Adamari López and Toni Costa

After 10 years together, Adamari López and Toni Costa have ended their relationship . For many it is difficult to believe, because they seemed like a very happy couple, but it was their own Adamari who has made the decision to take a step back, all for the well-being of their daughter, six-year-old little Alaïa.

Adamari’s love story and Toni started on the dance floor of Mira Quien Baila (Univision), and since then they became inseparable. In 2015, the couple received the greatest blessing of their lives: they became Alaïa’s parents. Over time, their relationship grew stronger and they even got engaged, but apparently their lives began to take different directions, so in 2021 they have decided to separate. We have for you the love story of Adamari López and Toni Costa.