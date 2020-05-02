Former One Direction is expecting his first child, but before Gigi there was someone else in his heart

Zayn Malik and Gigi hadid have turned the art world upside down with the news of her pregnancy and is that the popular couple after go and come it seems that they are finally determined to stay together and so form a family.

But before Gigi there was someone who was also very important in Zayn’s life, it’s about Perrie Edwards, the singer who brought the ex one direction through the clouds and that today she is the girlfriend of fubolista Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain player of the Liverpool. We had already told you about Gigi’s exesNow it’s time to talk a little about Zayn’s past, see how this story was.

The singer began dating the member of Little Mix in 2012, they showed their love everywhere. Before that Zayn had a fleeting relationship with Rebecca Fergunson, who was 6 years older than him.

Zayn and Perrie were serious, they even got to live together and in the 2013 got engaged. They lived very beautiful years until 2015, which ended without apparent explanation. The breakup occurred during the summer, however in November of that same year Zayn was already giving himself a new chance in love with top model Gigi Hadid.

The truth is that fans have always supported Zayn in his romantic life, however it was with Gigi that they have been most excited. With the arrival of your first baby things will be even more beautiful.

