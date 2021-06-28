This was the love story between Thalía and a former footballer | Instagram

Recently the ex footballer He talked about his participation in the famous Big Brother show and how he managed to meet some of the most beautiful women in the industry, such as the singer and actress, Thalia.

Luis Arturo Hernández Carreón, known as “El M9t9d0r”, is considered one of the greatest soccer players in national history, since he is the only Mexican who has managed to score more goals in the World Cup.

It is for that reason that his work as a striker in the Mexican National Team is admired by all soccer lovers.

And although he is no longer part of any team today, he continues in the sports industry as a commentator on Fox Sports.

However, in addition to the fact that his presence in the world of football has been recognized by several generations and as if that were not enough, he has now also become one of the celebrities who has managed to triumph on TiktTok, the short video platform that gained popularity during the pandemic.

In fact, these were some of the reasons why Yordi Rosado decided to invite him to his talk show.

One of the most recurring themes in the interview was his participation in the World Cup and the relationship between him and his teammates. During these moments, “El M9t9d0r” told about the atmosphere that was lived on the field and also after the locker rooms, where the jokes were so extreme that he and his teammates had to face some punishment for their behavior.

One of the most important messages he transmitted was that football left him a series of teachings that he has managed to apply in his daily life, such as not giving up and continuing to try to do his best at every opportunity.

In addition, the footballer spoke about his participation in Big Brother and the way in which he managed to coincide with some of the most beautiful women in the industry, among which is Thalía, the Mexican singer and now wife of Tommy Mottola, music entrepreneur.

Although there was no relationship between the two, “El M9t9d0r” recalled the occasion in which Thalía herself flirted with him in a broadcast of the program hosted by César Costa.

This is how Yordi Rosado questioned him about the possibility of establishing a romance with many women around the world and, laughing, the footballer announced that he came to enjoy the benefits of his fame.

However, I also reveal that this is a somewhat complicated situation, as people lose the floor.

Luis Arturo, proud of having deserved the attention of Thalía, recalled that everything was left in the anecdote, because the flirtation did not transcend.

Thalia began her musical career in the early 1980s as the vocalist of a children’s group called Din-Din and in 1986 she joined the band Timbiriche, with which she recorded three studio albums, and from which she separated in 1989.

Shortly afterwards he traveled to Los Angeles (California) to prepare as a soloist and returned to Mexico in 1990, he published his first solo album entitled Thalía, under the record label Fonovisa, which was followed by Mundo de cristal in 1991 and Love in 1992, the which achieved success in sales in Mexican territory.

In 1994 she signed a contract with the EMI record company, with which she released ten studio albums, in 2009 she signed a contract with Sony Music, which was then directed by her husband Tommy Mottola.

He later achieved a diamond disc and triple certification for his first live album, Primera Fila: Thalía, by distributing 500,000 copies in Mexico.