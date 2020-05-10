The Panzas Verdes de León became two-time champions of Mexican soccer for the first time since Pumas UNAM in Clausura and Apertura 2004 achieved this milestone in Liga MX in short tournaments.

On their own, the emerald team managed to lift the trophies of the Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014 against América and Pachuca, respectively. and to date being the last team to be able to conquer that task.

In the following list, we present the lineup that the Guanajuato team used in the defining match against Hidalgo to consummate the two-time championship.

FBL-MEXICO-PACHUCA-LEON-FINAL

1. William Yarbrough

Leon v Pachuca – Playoffs Clausura 2014 Liga MX

The American goalkeeper was the starter in the period in which the club obtained the bicampeonato. At that time he was considered one of the best goalkeepers in Mexican soccer.

2. Jonny Magallón

Santos Laguna v Leon – Opening 2014 Liga MX

The Sacred Flock youth squad left the rojiblanco club in 2012, to continue his career in León and for his fornuna he became a starting player and managed to be a two-time champion with the team.

3. Rafael Márquez

Pachuca v León – Clausura 2014 Liga MX

The historic Mexican central defender and five times World Cup player with the Tricolor team, arrived at the entity after his time in the MLS with the New York Red Bulls.

4. Ignacio González

FBL-MEX-PACHUCA-LEON-FINAL

The Jaliscience player has more than a decade defending the emerald colors, from 2010 to date, practically from his arrival he became an immovable holder, he is considered an idol and benchmark for the club.

5. Edwin Hernández

FBL-MEX-PACHUCA-LEON-FINAL

He managed to be champion of Ascenso MX with León and reached the First Division, to be two-time champion with Fiera.

6. Luis Montes

Pachuca v León – Clausura 2014 Liga MX

The engine of the center of the emerald field, the youth squad of the Indians of Ciudad Juárez, arrived in León in the summer of 2011 and since then has remained on the team. He was going to be called up to attend the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but a terrible injury in a preparation game kept him from being able to play the World Cup.

7. José Juan Vázquez

Pachuca v León – Clausura 2014 Liga MX

He was in the team from the Second Division, managed to be champion of Ascenso MX and ascend to the maximum circuit, two years later he would continue to be part of the feat and as an indispensable player, he was called to go to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

8. Carlos Peña

FBL-MEXICO-PACHUCA-LEON

The Gullit Peña He managed to reach a high level of soccer in his time in León, so much so that after being two-time champion of Mexican soccer, he was able to attend the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, after the call of Miguel Herrera.

9. Mauro Boselli

FBL-MEXICO-PACHUCA-LEON-FINAL

The Fiera scorer, the Argentine striker scored two of the three goals in the final phase against the Tuzos,

10. Elías Hernández

Pachuca v Leon – Clausura 2014 Liga MX

He was loaned for a year by the Tigers at the Apertura 2013, one year after achieving the two-time championship, the emerald team decided to sign him permanently and stayed for four more years at the institution.

11. Franco Arizala

FBL-MEXICO-PACHUCA-LEON

He was hired by the team at the Apertura 2013, precisely in the tournament in which they won the first title of the two successions.