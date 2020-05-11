On August 17, 2005 Leo Messi debuted in the Argentina national team, under the guidance of José Pekerman, who had trained him in the youth teams. This match will always be remembered for the expulsion received by Rosario, when he had only 47 seconds on the field of play. Here we present the alignment of the albiceleste that day.

1. Leonardo Franco

WCQ 2006 Ecuador v Argentina

It never got to take hold in the arc of the selection, generally was substitute. He went to the 2006 World Cup in Germany as a substitute for Roberto Abbondanzieri, and due to his injury in the quarterfinals against Germany, he had to enter the court. He could not tackle any penalty, and Argentina was eliminated. He had been U-20 World Champion.

2. Lionel Scaloni

Germany v Argentina

Thanks to his performances, he earned his place for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, in which he played just one game: it was against Mexico, in the historic round of 16 match that Maxi Rodríguez defined with his left-foot shot.

3. Roberto Fabián Ayala

Leader and benchmark of the squad that would represent Argentina one year later in the World Cup: the Mouse had already played two World Cups (1998 and 2002), and in 2006 he played all the matches.

4. Gabriel Heinze

The “Gringo” scored a goal in that 2-1 of Argentina against Hungary that ended up being historic for the debut of Lionel Andrés Messi. It was in the second half, leading after a corner from the left.

5. Juan Pablo Sorín

Argentine soccer team player Juan Pablo

Juampi threw the center for 1-0, headed by Maxi Rodríguez. The left back was already consolidated as one of the best in his position, and in 2006 he completed his second World Cup with Albiceleste.

6. Luis Oscar González

Argentine soccer team player Luis Gonzal

“Lucho” played in the 2006 World Cup: he played three games, two as a starter and one entering from the substitute bank. In the momentous match against Germany, Pekerman put him in from the start.

7. Lucas Bernardi

Argentine midfielder Lucas Bernardi eyes

Although he was considered by José Pekerman at that time, Bernardi was not called up by the coach for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Javier Mascherano and Esteban Cambiasso ended up being the midfielders.

8. Maximiliano Rodríguez

Argentine’s Maximiliano Rodriguez (C) he

The man with the important goals also marked that conquest against Hungary, which seemed to go unnoticed but which took on more importance for the debut of Lionel Andrés Messi.

9. Andrés D’Alessandro

Argentine’s Andres D’Alessandro dribbles

The Cabezón will always have the outstanding debt of not having been able to play a World Cup. With his exceeding category, neither Pekerman in 2006 nor Maradona in 2010 decided on him. A shame.

10. Lisandro López

Argentine’s Maximiliano Rodriguez (C) he

The current player of Racing Club de Avellaneda was the one who was replaced to make possible the absolute debut of Lionel Messi with the Mayor of Argentina. Pure history.

11. Hernán Crespo

Argentine Hernan Crespo celebrates after

Crespo will be eternally one of the best center-forwards of the Argentina National Team. He played three World Cups (1998, 2002 and 2006), with four goals scored.

12. Lionel Messi

Argentine’s Lionel Messi (C) is comforte

José Pekerman made him enter in the 21st minute of the second half, to make his absolute debut in the Senior Team. No one would imagine that, just a minute later, he would see the red for hitting his face in the face of an opponent, who took him by the shirt when he tried to escape. Today we remember the moment with a smile …