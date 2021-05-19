this was the launch of the Boeing Atlas V seen from an airplane

Boeing’s last launch of its Atlas V rocket occurred at 1:37 p.m. local time on Tuesday and it was all a success. The mission consisted of putting into orbit a military satellite of the United States Space Force. What’s more, the fifth satellite of the Space Force’s Space-Based Infrared System, or SBIRS GEO-5, was sent into space. This launch was made from Launch Complex 41 of the Cape Canaveral Space Station.

“SBIRS provides continuous vigilance to detect missile launches and provides an early warning for the United States and our allies in an effort to save lives, “explains the ULA.

In addition, as with other launches, the remaining gaps are used to send small satellites. These are known as CubeSats and they usually measure very little. In this new release the Atlas V included two of these little satellites, belonging to the United States Air Force Academy.

That private companies such as Boeing, SpaceX, created by Elon Musk, or Blue Origin, by Jeff Bezos (CEO of Amazon) send satellites to space is nothing new. In fact, NASA has funded part of its space programs with the idea that, in the future, space will be more accessible. Therefore, this does not attract attention. This time the surprising thing is something else.

Video: Boeing Atlas V Launch

While the rocket was flying with a clear target; the passengers of a airplane that were flying over Cape Canaveral, in Florida (United States), they saw the rocket take off. A Reddit user captured the launch from his seat on the plane and shared it with the community via this forum.

This is the surprising video in which a Reddit user captures the launch of the Boeing Atlas V from his plane:

