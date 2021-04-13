This was the last minutes of Prince Felipe’s life



The death of duke of edinburgh at 99 years of age has made a huge impact on UK and in many other countries of the world despite the evident deterioration that had occurred in the health of the husband of Isabel II in his last months because he had barely a couple of months left to complete a century of life and thus approach the record set by his mother-in-law, the queen mother, who died at the age of 101.

However, the own prince philip He had stated in the past that he hoped not to live that long to save himself the trouble of seeing how he was losing physical faculties and his daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, has revealed now that he left this world as he had always wanted.

“It was what he wanted. It was very peaceful, as if someone had taken his hand and left. Very very quiet. And that’s all anyone could wish for, right? “, has confessed Sofia in statements to ITV.

The wife of prince edward, the youngest of the four children that the sovereign and her late husband had, also has publicly admired the incredible strength of Elizabeth II following the passing of her 73-year-old husband, as, “No matter how much someone tries to prepare for something like that”, it has also been a serious blow.

