This was the last interview of Selena Quintanilla with Cristina Saralegui

This March 31 marks the 26th anniversary of the death of Selena Quintanilla However, time has not been able to erase his legacy, which does nothing but grow and add more loyal followers. On its death anniversary, we remember how it was the last interview of ‘La Reina del Tex Mex’ with the very same Cristina Saralegui , who in the nineties was also crowned as ‘queen’, but of talk shows.

© @ suzettesyldSelena Quintanilla passed away on March 31, 1995

Said interview took place in May 1994, ten months before that fateful day at the Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, where the singer lost her life at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar, who had been her fan club president. and almost as his right hand in everything related to his boutiques.

In that interview, Selena talked about her childhood, her personality, her marriage, her life as a singer and as a married woman. He revealed that there were like ‘two Selenas’, the interpreter on stage and the normal person, like everyone else. “Well, when I’m singing, I’m another person, I can be very free in the sense that I want to be what I want. I can give myself to all my songs, put a lot of emotion if it is a very sad song, a lot of joy if it is a very funny song, it depends, it depends … and when I am there in my house, I am normal like anyone who is here in the public ”, he commented.

© @ suzettesyld The singer became ‘The Queen of Tex Mex’

In that same conversation, Selena described herself as “strong-willed, domineering, and aggressive.” The interpreter of Bidi bidi bom bom said that it had to be this way, otherwise she would not be heard. “Being a woman, the promoters didn’t want to promote the shows, and then, very young … That was one of the problems when we started, they didn’t want to give us the opportunity to play,” he said.