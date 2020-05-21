May 20, 2017 seemed to be a normal day, one more where The Cranberries would play one more show, a concert where the band would give everything on stage and it would surely be a unique night for the fans. All of these statements were true, although this presentation was special because without knowing it, it would be the last concert of Dolores O’Riordan.

In 2017, the Irish band announced that after almost five years without releasing music they would return with Something Else, their seventh studio album that in addition to acoustic reversals of their classics, you had three songs just out of the oven, “The Glory”, “Rupture” and “Why”.

This album would be released on April 28 and three days later Dolores along with Fergal Lawler, Mike and Noel Hogan embarked on a European tour to promote him. The tour started in Poland, passing through countries and places like Germany, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Northern Ireland and his native Ireland until he came to England, to be precise at the London Palladium in the British capital.

The night painted to be magical, the lights went out and one by one the members of The Cranberries came out to take their place on stage. The last one was Dolores O’Riordan, who came up quite comfortable in a completely black outfit, as she was seen in those last presentations.

Without more to say, they started with “Analyze”, which seemed perfect to start their presentations, because they combined the best of the old days of the band with the new path they were taking, where Dolores’s voice sounds powerful but not in all its splendor. As if this song of Wake up and Smell the Coffee 2001 was the ideal to prepare the public.

The Cranberries kept absolutely nothing, because immediately the band played a combo with three of their greatest classics, the powerful “Animal Instinct”, “Linger” with its slow but epic rhythm and the energetic “Just My Imagination”. A series of songs that went through three specific moments in his career and that of course paved the way for what would come next.

“Ode To My Family”, “When You’re Gone”, “I Can’t Be With You”, “Salvation”, “Ridiculous Thoughts” and more milestones were the ones that the band played. Although the voice of Dolores O’Riordan sounded like always, many of those who were there said that it was evident that she was not having a good time, because at times it was seen that her health was not the best.

Before reaching encore, they played the song that perhaps many knew about The Cranberries and that shows us how powerful Dolores, Mike, Noel and Fergall, “Zombie” were. Later they would make room for the songs on the album they were promoting, that that night dazzled the audience in a moment of intimacy between them and the band.

To close with a flourish, The Cranberries ended that concert with “Dreams”, his first commercial success and that speaks highly of what the band was doing on stage, because seeing the four playing those songs that marked a lot of generations made us dream of a wonderful world where the tender and sometimes powerful voice of Dolores made us think that everything was fine.

Total 20 songs were played at the last concert of the Irish with their vocalist and leader. The tour would continue and maybe many more people would have a chance to see them, but as we mentioned, Dolores’s health did not allow the band to continue as scheduled, so the other dates were canceled.

Almost at the time of this announcement, In an interview, Dolores O’Riordan herself spoke publicly about her bipolar disorder., who had been diagnosed two years earlier. Within a few days all three members of the Cranberries mentioned that the tour concerts were canceled because the singer had back problems,

At the end of that year, she herself said she was recovering and gave her last solo show at a private event for Billboard. Despite the slight it was for the fans not to be able to see them live, it became known that the band was working on a new album and the future seemed to smile at them, But that changed on January 15 when Dolores O’Riordan was found dead in a London hotel..

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, dies at 46

On April 26, 2019, The Cranberries released the last album in its history, In The End, an album that is loaded with melancholic moments, since before dying, Dolores recorded all the voices of those 11 songs. So as a tribute to the life and work of her companion and friend, the other members decided to end it for her.

If anything was clear to us with all this it is that May 20, 2017 was not an ordinary dayWell, all the fans of Dolores O’Riordan and company met at that London venue to see for the last time and with the complete lineup one of the bands that defined the rock of the 90s.

As if it were cruel fate, they had to listen for the last time and in their maximum splendor to the woman who gave power to the songs of this band with her spectacular voice, which made us happy and took us to a place where peace and good thoughts reigned, but he had no problem denouncing if bad things were happening in this world.

That May night the singer who taught us that life could change in a thousand ways left, Maybe it could take us to places we never imaginedbut it will always make sense if you have a dream to fulfill. That was one of the great teachings that Dolores O’Riordan left us with The Cranberries.

