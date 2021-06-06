this was the Kyocera VP-210

22 years of the first built-in camera phone on the market.

Today most of the phones that we can buy are small computers, even many of them have more RAM than a laptop. But not only that, they also have state-of-the-art screens and cameras with outstanding quality.

But years ago this was not the case. The phones weren’t smartphones, they had low memory, and they didn’t have cameras. At least this was the case until the arrival of the Kyocera VP-210 22 years ago, the first mobile phone in history with a built-in camera.

22 years of the Kyocera VP-210, the first built-in camera phone

Current phones have an impressive photographic section to the point of having become perfect substitutes for conventional compact cameras.

Although we are used to taking fantastic photographs and then uploading them to social networks, the truth is that years ago the quality of these was at least … poor. Just see the Kyocera VP-210, the first mobile terminal with a built-in camera that hit the market no more and no less 22 years ago.

As Android Authority reminds us, in May 1999 this terminal was presented in Japan. However, this device was the first to come with a built-in camera, the truth is that the idea was not theirs since there were prototypes of other brands before it.

The VP-210 or also Visual Phone had a 0.11 megapixel camera And it had an internal memory that allowed you to save up to a total of 20 photos before filling up completely. It also had an accessory in the form of a stand to allow its users to take photos of themselves. The official launch price for this terminal was 40,000 yen (around $ 325).

The truth is that the evolution of mobile photography in just 22 years has been incredible. Now, for example, we have mid-range phones such as the Google Pixel 4a, which for less than 400 euros makes very high quality photographs and not to mention other less economical terminals such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

Related topics: Mobile, Technology

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join