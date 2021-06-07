This was the incredible rudeness of the son “Macho” Camacho to Julio César Chávez

A few days before the fight between the Mexican takes place, Julio Cesar Chavez, and the son of Héctor “Macho” Camacho, the Puerto Rican sent a message to “Grand Champion” reminding him that his time has passed.

In a video posted on his social networks, “Machito” Camacho, reminded him of Julio Cesar Chavez He is already a very old age, just as he also told him that his time as a boxer is over.

“Hey Julio, your magic times are over, you are no longer magical, you are old. This is revenge, “said the Caribbean boxer.

It should be remembered that the lawsuit between Julio César Chávez and “Macho” Camacho, it will be the last one he does “Grand Champion” Mexican.

The fight will take place on June 19 in Guadalajara, Their two children will also be participating in the same evening that will be held on Jalisco Stadium.

