this was the HP-01 Wirst Instrument

If you are with someone, if possible millennial or whatever goes before, play something: close your eyes and say the first thing that comes to mind when you hear “calculator watch“Many of us think of” Casio “in the first thousandth of a second, but in reality the honors of pioneering this striking product go to others, including Hewlett-Packard (when it was only one.

While watches such as the Casio CA-50 (the one from ‘Back to the Future’) emerged in the mid-1980s, the manufacturers that started this trend were Calcron, Pulsar (a brand of present-day Hamilton) and Hewlett-Packard (HP). . And of the latter the HP-01 wrist instrument, because it was called like that, without even having the word “clock” in its name.

Latest technology (from before) at the price of a folding device (from now)

From today’s perspective, it is very curious to read the brochure (well, the Hewlett-Packard Journal article from December 1977) on the HP-01. Especially reading that it was “the first of a new generation of” wrist instruments “(perhaps the” great term “of wearables), when HP cut the tap in relation to this type of products, which were also rather a luxury product.

Who can now afford a foldable device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, at that time an HP-01 could have been afforded

In fact, apparently some 50,000 units and half were bought by an Arab sheikh. Although in this case it was not something prohibitive like some collectors items or limited editions of luxury cars: the starting price was 650 dollars, which if we take inflation into account would be about $ 2,089.44 today.

This is how the HP-01 Wirst Instrument was delivered. Image: Iconeek

That is, who can now afford a folding device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, at that time an HP-01 could be allowed. It was almost “cheap” taking into account that the Hamilton Pulsar Time Computer, which we mentioned in the introduction, cost 2,100 dollars in 1972, that is, about 13,307.22 today taking into account inflation.

Six functions and four types of numbers

What was the HP-01 doing? I had six functions: give time, alarms, stopwatch / timer, calculator, calendar and memory. It had a total of 28 keys, and it is not surprising that they seem too small to press on your finger because there were only six designed for this, the rest were operated with a pointer that was incorporated into the strap buckle, or well with a pen that was delivered together with the watch.

The microprocessor of this watch had 38,000 transistors (The Apple A14, the processor of the iPhone 12, has 11.8 billion). Four types of data could be entered: decimal numbers (from “.0000001” to “9999999.”) and integers, dates, time intervals and hours, hence we see specific keys for bars or colons.

The screen was an LED of red numbers on a black background (very ‘Fantastic car’ all), in which nine digits could fit (it could show powers of ten with scientific notation, with mantissa, the comma, the sign and the exponent, although it was not a scientific calculator) . An LED because the LCD was yet to come, to end up dominating the field in digital watches, calculators and many other devices.

Regarding its calculation functions, the HP-01 could perform algebraic calculations, although following step by step the procedure for introducing operations. And what stood out a lot is that it integrated a 200-year calendar, which may be valid if some HP-01 continues to work since it collected from January 1, 1900 to December 21, 2099.

Small, but solid

Although in the photographs it may look like a fairly standard-sized watch, it was a good piece. The HP-01 weighed 170 grams and its volume was 16 cubic centimeters. To give you an idea, in terms of dimensions it was somewhat more compact than the 41-millimeter Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (it has about 16.7 cm³), but it was literally like wearing a Xiaomi Mi 11 5G on your wrist (it weighs 169 grams).

It was made of steel, but the keys showed different colors depending on the model. In this one by Keith Midson they were white and red, but in the one that appears in Mark Richards’s book Core Memory those functional keys are amber.

The HP-01 was not the sales success they expected, but despite this over time it has become a collector’s item, of which Hewlett-Packard itself keeps a copy in its museum. Perhaps it is less remembered than the Casios, but in a way it made history, coming to be considered “the father of the LED watches of the 70”.

Image | Iconeek