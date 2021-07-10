This was the hard preparation of the protagonists of Snake Eyes: The Origin

Share

Paramount Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes video for Snake Eyes: The Origin, showing how the cast was prepared for the film.

Snake Eyes: The Origin, a reboot of the GI Joe franchise based on the popular Hasbro brand action figures, opens in theaters on August 20.

Paramount pictures has released a video just over a minute long showing Henry Golding undergoing training to play the hero Snake Eyes, featuring some of his co-stars as well. Among other statements, highlight that of Úrsula Corberó (The paper house) who plays the Baroness.

SYNOPSIS:

Snake Eyes: The Origin stars Henry Golding in the role of Snake Eyes, a tenacious solitary warrior who, after saving the life of the heir of the Arashikage, is taken in by this Japanese clan. Upon their arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes how to become a ninja warrior, while providing him with something he longs for: a home. But when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty will be put to the test, even if it means losing the trust of his allies.

