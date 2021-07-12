this was the flight of VSS Unity

They have succeeded. As planned, Virgin Galactic yesterday managed to take its founder, Richard Branson, and three other crew members into space where it has been VSS Unity’s first fully manned mission. Space tourism is a little closer.

The flight, whose objective was evaluate the experience that future passengers will have and pioneers of space tourism, has been completed successfully. The four astronauts reached a height of 86 kilometers above the surface of the Earth, enough to experience a sensation of weightlessness.

This was the flight of Richard Branson

At 4:40 p.m. local time, the crew of Flight Unity 22 took off from SpacePort America in New Mexico. VSS Unity took off anchored to VMS Eve, the mother plane, which raised it up to about 15 kilometers. At that point, VMS Eve released the space plane, which took it up to 86 kilometers.

VSS Unity reached a mach 3 speed Upon being released from the mothership, he reached space, where he remained for a few minutes. It then returned to land again at SpacePort America, where crowds of people, including those who had purchased a ticket to fly in the future, were crowding to greet the four crew members.

Upon reaching the top, Branson took the opportunity to send the next message of encouragement and motivation to the “next generation of dreamers”:

“I was once a child with a dream looking up at the stars. Now I am an adult in a spaceship looking out at our beautiful Earth. For the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, imagine what you can do.”

The flight, said Mike Moses, president of space missions and security for Virgin Galactic, appears to be very smooth despite speed and height. There were only some problems with the image and the audio in the cabin, which was slightly distorted, but could have been due to a blockage of the antenna, said the executive.

This flight was the company’s fourth manned spaceflight, but the first to carry a full crew of two pilots and four mission specialists. Along with Branson were Beht Moses (lead astronaut instructor), Colin Bennet (operations engineer) and Sirisha bandla (Vice President of Government Affairs). The pilots were Dave Mackay and Mike Masucci.

Having stayed in the 86 kilometers, it can be considered that they have reached space. Both NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration and the United States Army establish the border with space at 80 kilometers highBut there is another widely recognized frontier that was not crossed: the Kármán Line.

This is at 100 kilometers high above the surface of the Earth and is the one that, in theory and if all goes well, Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, Wally Funk and a fourth undisclosed passenger will manage to overcome in the flight that Blue Origin is scheduled for July 20.

A raffle to go to space for free

Upon reaching Earth, Richard Branson announced that Virgin Galactic had partnered with Omaze to raffle two seats aboard a spaceship to go free to space. Anyone interested can make a donation in exchange for “tickets” (the more tickets, the more likely) or free. You can try your luck at this link.