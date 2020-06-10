“Apple pumping up Intel for its line of laptops,” is the headline of an article published in SemiAccurate no less than in May 2011. The first reference to a Mac with ARM that we found. According to this article, Apple would have decided to change its processors from different Macs to its own ARM back then. The idea would be to keep Intel on the desktop and switch to an ARM processor on their Mac laptops. A change that the publication expected for 2013.

As we know, none of this happened. At least on the dates the article speaks.

Mac laptops with ARM leaked in 2011 with release date in 2013

They have reached SemiAccurate that Apple is going to show the door to Intel, at least in relation to laptops. It won’t be soon but [las fuentes] they tell us it is a fact.

Author Charlie Demerjian painted this way the beginning of the end of the relationship between Apple and Intel. We must bear in mind that in 2011 Apple had already presented the original iPad, which released a processor designed in-house: the A4. The same chip that would mount the iPhone 4 that summer and that a year later would receive its first successor under the name A5.

At that time it was clear Apple was doing something important. Something that would mark the destiny of the company, for getting out of the ordinary. And that it was not going to accommodate irregular or extensive development cycles. An initiative was launched to provide new versions of silicon with an annual cadence.

More details are given in the article. about the 32-bit to 64-bit step, the conflict between NVIDIA and Apple or the appearance of the manufacturers of the chips designed by those of Cupertino, such as TSMC, Global Foundries and Samsung. However, it fails in predicting Mac business models with ARM for 2013.

Of course, this article forgets the many previous steps that are necessary before taking such a step. Among them, preparing the software and adapting it to the new architecture. Focusing on hardware, we can think that the information actually refers to equipment still in internal testing, planned for 2013. It is much more feasible that, if the sources are correct, Apple’s plans began to turn first. in hardware prototypes on which to work on new software.

We will have to wait until next June 22 to learn about Apple’s plans. WWDC is the time chosen by Apple according to Bloomberg to unveil the future of the Mac.

Share

This was the first time that a Mac with ARM was discussed, back in 2011