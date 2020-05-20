Those of us who love music are counting the days to relive a concertbecause although we are already used to online presentations, There is nothing like being with a lot of people who feel the same emotion as us when it comes to seeing bands or artists that we admire., standing on a stage and about to play their songs.

Since the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of concerts and festivals worldwide, solutions have been proposed to return to our lives. In Denmark they put on a drive-in show and in the United States the Dropkick Murphys and Bruce Springsteen will be playing in an empty stadium.

Despite the fact that they are interesting proposals and that health professionals have said that the concerts would return until autumn 2021, there are other artists who outright they wanted to return to a venue with people and experience what could be our new normal, like the guitarist and singer Travis McCready from the band Bishop Gunn.

During the first days of May, Travis announced that he would give the first concert in the United States with everything and social distancing. How? Well, limiting the tickets they would sell, reducating the 1,100 attendees who can enter the Temple Live forum in Forth Smith, Arkansas to only 200 people, among others.

Although this excited many, almost immediately it was announced that he would postpone because his measures were not enough. However, and after fixing all those details, Last May 18, the long-awaited concert by Travis McCready was finally held and leaves us with plenty to think about.

And how was the thing?

According to Consequence of Sound, attendees came to the venue and they immediately took their temperature. Once inside, they were required at all times to wear face masks and to keep their distance from each otherAnd, in case the flies, there were tapes that marked the ideal distance. It should be clarified that you could only sit next to another person if he was known to you.

Perhaps at this moment they are wondering, and how did they buy chelas or water? Good, because at the concert they only had a chance to sell prepackaged drinks or drinks with a lid, so forget about the glasses we collected. On the other hand, At the time of going to the bathroom there were also changes, since only 10 people could enter at a time.

Between the antibacterial gel and the distance, Travis McCready took the stage and played for those 200 peopleAlthough many more arrived outside the venue who wanted to witness this historic moment, but of course they were not allowed to enter, not even buying a ticket at the box office. And obviously in the end they sold t-shirts and mouthpieces commemorating the concert.

Apparently, This could be one of the solutions for live concerts to return, forming a portal of our new normality, one where despite dying to be at a festival or show of our favorite bands, we will have to wait for the pandemic to be completely eradicated or get used to this kind of situation.

You can check out all the details of the first live concert during the pandemic below:

