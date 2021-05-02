This was the first night astronaut landing in more than 50 years | Life

SpaceX has completed another milestone. He has managed to bring back four other astronauts, but this time at night.

SpaceX continues to complete steps that bring it closer to the Moon. Today he has successfully passed another difficult test: the landing of four astronauts in the dark. It’s something that NASA hasn’t done for over 50 years.

Its last night mission took place in 1968, when three astronauts from the Apollo 8 mission returned to Earth after orbiting the Moon for the first time, according to The New York Times.

Technically there is no difference in conducting a space mission at night or during the day, but in the case of astronaut landing, it is always preferred to do it during the day in case an emergency arises, since a rescue is always more complicated in the dark.

With this landing SpaceX completes what NASA calls an operational mission.

Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker of NASA, and Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Space Agency, arrived at the Space Station in November 2020.

They have spent 168 days orbiting Earth, in NASA’s longest mission since 1978. In total They have traveled 114 million kilometers, circling the Earth 2,688.

Here you can see the final sequence of the splashdown:

The Dragon capsule was unhooked from the International Space Station with the 4 astronauts on board, using its engines to move away from the orbit of the Station. To cross the atmosphere they also had to use the thrusters, with the aim of going out of orbit to fall into the atmosphere.

Once in contact with the air, deployed all four parachutes to land softly in the sea. The whole process required more than 6 hours.

Finally, the Dragon capsule landed in the water off the coast of Florida at around 2:56 in the morning, Eastern time in the United States. NASA’s first night landing mission since 1968.

SpaceX continues to make steady strides toward its dream of traveling to the Moon and Mars.