         This was the first (documented) case of a person who died from a meteorite (and paralyzed another)

On August 22, 1888 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, a meteorite struck and killed one man and paralyzed another. This is what researchers from Ege University (Turkey) have just documented, what would be the proof of the first meteorite victim.

The data is based on three manuscripts written in Ottoman Turkish that were extracted from the General Directorate of State Archives of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey.

Meteorites

These findings suggest that there may be other historical records documenting other events that caused meteorite deaths and injuries, as the researchers suggest. Although there are claims that people were beaten and killed by meteorites in history, they could not be credited in the records until now. This is the first message in history using three written documents that describe the impact of a meteorite that killed a person, “the researchers conclude.

In the first manuscript it is reported that the meteorite smoke trail advanced towards the village of Dilaver, whose name does not appear on modern maps of Iraq, probably because it changed its name over the decades. A similar phenomenon was also observed in the village of Jurmal, currently Gulambar. The inhabitants of the village of Dilaver at the same time “thanked Allah” for the fact that none of its inhabitants died.

After an explosion in this area for about ten minutes, however, Meteorites fell “like rain”. As a result, one person died and another was paralyzed..

The second manuscript of the study also describes the event and refers to the sending of a meteor to the sultan. Abdul Hamid II. The third roughly repeats the description of the event and highlights that on October 18, 1888 a local ruler sent a letter “with a fragment of the stone” to Mehmed Kamil Pasha, a statesman of the Ottoman Empire who had served four times as grand vizier.

