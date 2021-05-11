This was the first date of Luis Miguel and Mariah Carey

In the life of Luis Miguel there have been very important women who have marked it, such is the case of Mariah carey , with whom the singer had a relationship from 1998 to 2001. Despite the fact that they were most in love and their romance was going “smooth sailing”, the singers decided to end their relationship.

Despite the fact that their romance ended 20 years ago, the interpreter revealed in her book The Meaning of Mariah how her romance with ‘El Sol’ was and even dedicated a chapter entitled The Latin Evlis. The singer explained that on her first date with Luis Miguel she did not have such a good time and even wanted to get out of there, but in the end she decided to stay and get to know the interpreter more.