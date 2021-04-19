This was the first chapters of Luis Miguel, series 2 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The death of Marcela Basteri and the problems that Luis Miguel faced after the death of his father Luisito Rey, were central themes in the first two episodes of the second season of the bioseries that began yesterday on Netflix.

The production starring Diego Boneta revealed that Marcela Basteri died because of Luis Rey, as reported by the character of Tito (Martín Bello), Micky’s uncle. His mother’s remains were apparently in the Las Matas house, property that the singer tried to buy without success.

The second season deals with how Luis Miguel was losing close people due to his obsession to know the whereabouts of his mother. This affected the relationship with his brothers Alex and Sergio; his courtship with Érika (Camila Sodi) that finally ended; as well as with his work team led by his manager Hugo López (César Bordón), who convinces him to leave the investigation alone.

The loss of his parents will start a new internal family struggle. Mainly with Matilda (Lola Casamayor), his grandmother, who is determined to remain with Sergio’s parental authority, after which Luis Miguel will start a fight to stay with him, although he does not have time to worry or take care of him.

Like the first season, the eight episodes that will make up this second installment will be narrated in two timelines. The first began in 1992 with the funeral of Luisito Rey, and the second in 2005 before the recordings of his album Christmas.

In the vein of the new century, the series addresses the beginning of the hearing problems that Luis Miguel faced when the hearing aid exploded in his ear during a concert in Lima, Peru. This caused damage that left him at risk of not being able to sing again, causing a new crisis in his life.

The second season also introduces new characters such as Patricio Robles (Pablo Cruz), who in real life is Mauricio Abaroa, producer of some of the singer’s albums and current artistic director of Warner Music. He is responsible for discovering Until You Forget Me, written by Juan Luis Guerra and with which he begins the process to record the Aries album.

Also featured is Mauricio Ambrosi (Fernando Guallar), who is Alejando Asensi, who helped guide the singer’s career when his manager Hugo López died and who became his closest friend. He was responsible for internationalizing Luis Miguel until taking him to work years later with Frank Sinatra.

Finally, there is José Pérez, who was one of Luis Miguel’s closest assistants and who in the series is responsible for the explosion that damages Luis Miguel’s hearing in Peru, due to professional negligence. He and his surrounding team have spent time stealing money from the singer.

In these first two episodes you can see the intentions of Luis Miguel to get closer to his daughter Michelle Salas, something that will be developed further in the course of the plot with Macarena Achaga in the adult role.

Before the premiere of the second season, Luis Miguel, the series, was located in the ninth position of the most watched series yesterday. Also on Twitter, the hashtag # LuisMiguelLaSerie2 remained in the most commented trends throughout the day.