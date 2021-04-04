This was the extraordinary start of the 2021 season for José Berrios with the Twins

The Puerto Rican of the Twins from Minnesota, Jose Berrios, debuted in a great way with his team in the 2021 season of the Big leagues (MLB), registering a notable exit against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jose Berrios was in charge of opening the second game of the 2021 season by the Twins and he did it like an ace, demonstrating with his performance from the Miller Park mound because he is currently one of the best arms of the Big leagues.

A ball prevented the Puerto Rican from Berrios had a perfect start at its start in the MLB 2021, working for six innings in which he allowed no runs, no hits, or walks and struck out a total of 12 to the Brewers.

Here is a video:

So much Jose Berrios, as Corbin Burnes (Brewers starter) made this game between Milwaukee and the Twins It was a pitching duel, as both pitchers had 23 poches between them in six innings and allowed no hits, something historic for American baseball. MLB.

The departure of the Puerto Rican from the Twins It was 84 pitches and without a doubt he left extremely incredible sensations in what was his first start of this season of baseball from Las Vegas. Big leagues.

This immaculate performance of Jose Berrios allows it to boast a remarkable 0.00 effectiveness and so the Twins They smile for their great work from the mound in this beginning of the MLB 2021.