Seoul expressed its « overwhelming rejection » of what happened and warned of a firm response if the North takes further steps to escalate tensions.

AP –

SEOUL, South Korea.— North Korea exploded on Tuesday a building of inter-korean liaison offices just north of the heavily armed border with South Korea, in a carefully choreographed and largely symbolic display of anger that pressures Washington already Seoul amid stagnation in nuclear diplomacy.

Although the property was empty and North Korea previously indicated its plans to demolish it, the measure remains the most provocative act of North Korea since he entered nuclear talks in 2018, after a confrontation between the United States and North Korea aroused fears of war. The incident constitutes a serious setback to the efforts of the liberal president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, to restore relations between the two rival nations.

According to the Central News Agency, an official North Korean agency, the office was destroyed in a « terrible explosion » because its « angry people » was determined to « compel (the) human scum and those who have protected the scum to pay dearly. their crimes, « in an apparent reference to North Korean defectors who for years have been throwing pamphlets with anti-North Korean propaganda across the border.

The report did not explain how the office, located in the North Korean border town of Kaesong, was destroyed.

The South Korean government later released a military surveillance video that showed clouds of smoke rising from the floor and a collapsed building in an now-closed industrial park in Kaesong, where the office was located.

Seoul He expressed his « resounding rejection » of what happened and warned of a firm response if the North takes more steps to exacerbate tensions.

The statement, issued after an emergency meeting of the National Security Council, called the demolition « an act that betrays hope for an improvement in relations between South Korea and the North and the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula. « For its part, the South Korean Defense Ministry said it is closely monitoring its neighbor’s military activity and that it was prepared to respond to any new provocation.

The North announced last week that it cut all channels of government and military communication with Seoul, and threatens to abandon the bilateral peace agreements reached during the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Moon in 2018.

Some outside analysts believe that after failing to get what it wanted in the nuclear talks, the North will resort to provocation to obtain external concessions because its economy is likely to have worsened due to persistent US-led sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic. The hermetic nation could also be frustrated by sanctions that prevent it from Seoul move away from Washington to resume their joint economic projects with Pyongyang.

South Korea’s response to Tuesday’s incident was relatively strong compared to previous provocations. The Moon government has faced criticism for failing to take tough enough measures when the North conducted a series of tests with short-range weapons aimed at its nation last year.

Moon, a progressive who advocates further reconciliation with Pyongyang, traveled between the North Korean and American capitals to help set the first summit between Kim and Donald Trump in June 2018.

The liaison office has been closed since late January for fear of the coronavirus. The institution, financed with South Korean money, opened in September 2018 with the aim of facilitating communication and exchanges between the two nations. It was the first of its kind among Seoul and Pyongyang since its division in 1945 and was considered a symbol of Moon’s politics.