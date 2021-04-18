This was the expected return of Ervin Santana to the Major Leagues

One of the best Dominican pitchers who have gone through the MLB is back, this is Ervin santana, with the Kansas City Royals.

After going to the all-star game in 2017 with the Minnesota Twins, Santana disappeared from the MLB in 2019 when he had only made three starts with the Chicago White Sox.

However, he worked lasted through his quarantine, pitched wonderfully with the Tigres del Licey, got a Minor League contract, did not do badly at Spring Training and now he’s back in the game. MLB with the Kansas City Royals to pitch three innings with just one run and two hits, adding a strikeout against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here the video;

HIGHLIGHT: Ervin Santana In play, out (s) to Joe Panik TOR vs. KC at Kauffman Stadium 📽️: https://t.co/gh8nf2hydQ – Blue Jays PBP (@BlueJaysPBP) April 17, 2021

By the way, let’s review the career of Ervin Santana:

He has 1,926 strikeouts, ranking 99th in the history of the MLB.

Santana is the fourth Dominican with the most strikeouts in the Big leagues with (1,926), behind Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez and Bartolo Colón.

Ervin is the fourth Dominican with the most victories in the history of Big leagues, behind the aforementioned. He is the fifth Dominican with the most complete games. The fourth Dominican with the most shutouts. He is also the fourth-most inning Dominican in the majors. He has the lowest ERA than Bartolo Colón. He threw a no-hitter for the Anaheim Angels against the Minnesota Twins on June 27, 2011. (The 6th Dominican to do so).

On the other hand, here we have the awards from the MLB:

All-Star Player of the Week 2017, 2008. Leader of shutouts in 2017.

What’s more, Ervin santana He has always been a loyal linebacker for the Dominican Republic, as well as pitching in the Dominican League whenever he has an open opportunity.

Ervin santana, who has made 384 starts in 15 seasons of Big leagues, He has a career record of 149-127 with a 4.09 ERA. He has also pitched for the Angels, Royals. Braves and White Sox during his career.