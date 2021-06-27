This was the exit, with a touch of Gasly and Leclerc

The output of the Styrian F1 GP It is always exciting, with two tight corners behind the long straights of the Red Bull Ring In which absolutely anything can happen, especially in Turn 3, where a car funnel is usually generated in which it goes from 300 km / h to 80. There, it was very easy that there had been a touch. But this time, the start of the race this Sunday was very clean, with just a touch from Pierre. Gasly, who came out sixth, with Leclerc In the first few meters, he punctured the French left rear wheel, eliminating one of the clear contenders to lead the middle zone due to the great pace that was expected.

Charles was touched in the first corner with Pierre, and accelerating straight into Turn 2, the front wing touched the left rear wheel of Gasly, something for which he damaged his wing and had to enter the pits to change it, taking advantage of the opportunity to make his first tire change on the first lap, returning to the track in 18th position.

In the lead, Verstappen was able to defend the first position very well against a Hamilton who went out for all, and for his part, Checo Pérez could not overcome a Norris that by going outside at Turn 1 he managed to maintain his first position. Of course, with a better car, the Mexican managed to pass the Englishman on lap 9 with a good overtaking. That battle could not take advantage bottas, coming out with the middle in fifth position.

For its part, Fernando Alonso won two positions taking advantage of the touch of Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc, emerging from any possibility of incident. Later, he had them with Stroll in the fight for sixth place, but the Canadian was victorious in that fight and the Asturian was seventh.

For his art, Carlos Sainz, who started 12th, held position from the start and also won two places due to the incident of his partner with Pierre. Subsequently, he was able to keep Sebastian at bay Vettel with a nice defense over the German in tenth position.