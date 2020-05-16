In a part of the story that had not been told in depth, Clark Kent of Tom Welling surprised everyone with an evolution of his character coupled with his incredible abilities that would make him a superhero loved by all. The Superman’s powers in ‘Smallville’ they did not appear from the first episode, depending on the plot he met them and perfected them. If you do not remember, we will tell you each one of them.

Wlling and Eric Durance (Lois Lane) made an appearance during the incredible crossover in late 2019 for ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, where they brought together the actors who had previously impersonated DC heroes in order to find help against a powerful enemy, but in this world our dear hero he gave up his powers for a peaceful life.

Of course, super strength, endurance, and incredible speed came in the first episode package, so we’re talking about interesting things like X-ray vision, which we see in the first season when he was with his best friend Pete Ross (Sam Jones III) in physical education. At first he did not know how to control it, since he got to see the muscles, the skin and even snoop under the blunt of women.

The heat rays that came out of his eyes came in the second season. At first these came out when Clark had sexual thoughts like when a teacher puts a video on education in these subjects in class, then talks to Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk) and it gets out of control. Over time you don’t have to resort to these thoughts in order to use that power.

In season three comes the super audition, which is the result of the implementation of the previous skill misused. By using the heat ray on a kryptonite stone, the waves of this material affect your eyes, leaving you temporarily blind. At first, he cannot tell all the sounds, but his parents help him focus.

For three seasons there was no new power until our character got sick and with a sneeze sent the farm gate to blow up. Although it was not used as often as the others, it is still interesting.

Then we missed how he came to know various powers, such as the ability freeze things with your breath, But there is also micro vision, thanks to which you can focus on small objects that a mere mortal cannot detect.

It is here when we come to the long-awaited finale, of all the powers of Superman in ‘Smallville’ this is undoubtedly one of the most fans wanted to see. Clark did not have access to his signature costume and this ability due to internal affairs of the show, so they waited until the last minutes of the series to demonstrate that he had both.