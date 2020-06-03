Share

Finally, the expected reunion was held. The cast of The Lord of the Rings came together through a video call, and fans of the saga went wild on social media.

Aiming to raise funds for the most disadvantaged Americans who have been especially affected by the COVID-19 crisis, filmmaker Josh Gad has brought together the entire cast of the beloved fantasy trilogy The Lord of the Rings in one lengthy video which has among its ranks the director, Peter Jackson.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, John Rhys-Davies, Sean Bean and Ian McKellen they did not want to miss, and they have also joined this brotherhood of the ring Liv Tyler, Andy Serkis (Gollum), Hugo Weaving, Miranda Otto and Karl Urban, in addition to the composer Howard Shore and the co-writer Philippa Boyens. Everyone has taken part in this event to encourage their fans to make donations to the No Kid Hungry charity, whose goal is to end child famine.

50 minutes lasts this interview full of anecdotes about The Lord of the Rings, which stops at some of the most famous phrases from the film adaptation that are not included in the original work of J.R.R. Tolkien, including a well-known McKellen and Boromir’s (Bean) speech.

Last-hour changes

The mentioned speech interpreted by Bean decided to include himself practically at the last minute, something that sometimes posed a problem for the actors. This is how Jackson himself told it: “The worst of these cases occurred during The Fellowship of the Ring, when at the last minute we rewrote Boromir’s long speech about Mordor and communicated it to Sean Bean on the day it was to be Recorded. Sean handled it very intelligently – if you watch the movie, you’ll see that he occasionally tilts his head, as if dealing with the emotional weight of what happens in Mordor. And the truth is, the new script page was on his knee!“

The Lord of the rings will have a series carried out by Amazon Prime Video. Due to the coronavirus, filming had to be paused. But a few weeks ago, it was revealed that the team can already re-record.

Share