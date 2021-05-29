This was the emotional entrance show to the 2021 Champions League final in Porto

A total of 16,500 people entered the Estádio do Dragão in the city of Porto, in Portugal, to experience the final of the Champions League 2021. An added value in times of pandemic so that the football festival is lived with the other emotion on the field of play.

Blue flags Chelsea fc and light blue t-shirts Manchester City They adorned the home of Porto FC this Saturday, May 29, with a first-rate organization in which each fan had their respective distance from the one closest to their position.

The biggest party in Europe at the club level is starting! 🏆 With you the ceremony of the grand finale of #TuChampions ✨👏🤩 LIVE: https://t.co/csC5ZauSJq#UCLFinal l #UCL pic.twitter.com/eZ4NlBmTd7 – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 29, 2021

With that spectacular setting, the fire show began together with the logos of each finalist. Meanwhile, people glued to the TV watched a six-minute virtual experience alongside DJ Marshmello. His real name is Christopher Comstock and he is 29 years old.

“This has been a really different year. I hope to give fans of sport, music, and pure entertainment a never-before-seen show. That is exactly what I am going to offer the world: a show that everyone can enjoy ”, said the artist on his social networks.

Selena Gómez and Khalid were in charge of interpreting the songs of the virtual show.

DJ Marshmello, Selena Gomez (agora loira), khalid… .apresentação TOP pic.twitter.com/czOmB5ZoCh – Life Destra Esportes (@EsportesVD) May 29, 2021

A pause to appreciate the wonderful effects of DJ Marshmello’s performance with Khalid. # PepsiShow pic.twitter.com/ER9Mvz0VB9 – Vinicius ✖‿✖ 🐺. (@Vinicius_Horan) May 29, 2021

#Marshmello when he was Nobody, I already fell in love with his songs, and now I see him presenting the #ChampionsLeagueFinal being one of the best DJs in the world.

Joy is little🤩🤩 @marshmellomusic pic.twitter.com/lH4jivOxrs – Jordi Moltó🥀® (@Jordietet) May 29, 2021

After the musical event, the expected moment arrived, the entrance of the cup and also of the 22 protagonists to the playing field. Then the iconic UEFA Champions League anthem.

The Champions League anthem is already playing✨ RT if you also get your skin just from listening to it 😍 LIVE🔴 https://t.co/7dS3Wq3IF4#UCLFinal l #UCL l #TuChampions pic.twitter.com/GQzXW8PMwZ – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 29, 2021

