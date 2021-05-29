This was the emotional entrance show to the 2021 Champions League final in Porto

U.S.

A total of 16,500 people entered the Estádio do Dragão in the city of Porto, in Portugal, to experience the final of the Champions League 2021. An added value in times of pandemic so that the football festival is lived with the other emotion on the field of play.

Blue flags Chelsea fc and light blue t-shirts Manchester City They adorned the home of Porto FC this Saturday, May 29, with a first-rate organization in which each fan had their respective distance from the one closest to their position.

With that spectacular setting, the fire show began together with the logos of each finalist. Meanwhile, people glued to the TV watched a six-minute virtual experience alongside DJ Marshmello. His real name is Christopher Comstock and he is 29 years old.

“This has been a really different year. I hope to give fans of sport, music, and pure entertainment a never-before-seen show. That is exactly what I am going to offer the world: a show that everyone can enjoy ”, said the artist on his social networks.

Selena Gómez and Khalid were in charge of interpreting the songs of the virtual show.

After the musical event, the expected moment arrived, the entrance of the cup and also of the 22 protagonists to the playing field. Then the iconic UEFA Champions League anthem.

Read also: Confirmed lineups: this is how Manchester City and Chelsea FC go in the Champions League final