1. Germán Lux

Argentine’s goalkeeper German Lux poses

His brilliant save for Diego Figueredo, when the Paraguayan team attacked incessantly looking for a draw, will remain for the memory of all the soccer players who followed that Olympic Game. It is worth the recognition for “Poroto”, who kept his fence unbeaten throughout the contest.

2. Fabricio Coloccini

OLY2004-FBL-MEN-PAR-ARG-COLOCCINI-GOLD-CHILD

Colocha already had plenty of experience in the national team: runner-up in the South American Sub 20 in 2001 and champion in the U 20 World Cup that year and runner-up in the Copa América in Peru 2004. Personality, category and sacrifice.

3. Roberto Ayala

Mens Football Prelims Australia v Argentina

He was one of the three footballers over the age of 23 that the regulations allowed them to participate, and led the solid defense that was never beaten. It already came with two World Cups on it, and it was noticed immediately.

4. Gabriel Heinze

Mens Football Gold Contest Argentina v Paraguay

Another of the over 23 years that Marcelo Bielsa chose as his flag. After the 2004 Olympic Game he played in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, always with the personality that continues to characterize him to this day, in this case as coach.

5. Luis González

Argentine midfielder Luis Gonzalez celeb

Tireless in the middle of the field, one of the team’s figures in the grand final against Paraguay. He had been key in the semis against Italy scoring a goal. Then he would go to the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

6. Javier Mascherano

Mens Football Semis ITA v ARG

A man who was born to play for the Argentina National Team. It was not by chance that he won two Olympic gold medals (East of Athens and Beijing 2008) and played four World Cups with Major Albiceleste.

7. Cristian González

Argentine Cristian Gonzalez starts the c

The then Inter Milan player, who was also over 23 at the time, brought a lot of dynamics and good soccer to the Argentine half of the field. It was a kind of rematch of the early elimination in the 2002 World Cup, with the same coach: Marcelo Bielsa.

8. Andrés D’Alessandro

Argentine Andres D’Alessandro celebrates

Owner of an exquisite left foot that was in full swing, the “Cabezón” was responsible for the gestation of the half-court forward and he did it in spades. We always want to see him in a World Cup …

9. Carlos Tevez

Argentine’s national football team forwa

Unquestionably exclusive figure of that tournament: scorer with eight conquests in six games and the only shout in the final against Paraguay. The “Apache”, very hot.

10. Mauro Rosales

Mens Football Prelims Australia v Argentina

He was the author of the assist for Carlos Tevez in the only goal of 1-0 against the Guarani in the grand final. The one from Newell’s was going through a fantastic moment, with a mixture of speed and talent.

11. César Delgado

Argentine Cesar Delgado celebrates after

The “Chelito” was a symbol of the team selected at that time: he played all the games and scored a goal in the final against Brazil in the 2004 Copa América, where Albiceleste could not be crowned, and then he played all the matches of the Olympic Games .