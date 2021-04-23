This was the departure of Domingo German against the Cleveland Indians

The dominican Domingo German did not miss the opportunity that the Yankees after sending him to the Minor Leagues in the MLB 2021.

For days the Yankees They made it clear that they were going to call the Dominican Domingo German to start the first game of the series against the Cleveland Indians.

In the first inning German allowed three runs and only two of them were earned due to his error, however, he ended up pitching six innings without allowing more touchdowns with one walk and six strikeouts.

Domingo German he pitched from the second through the sixth inning without allowing a run with six strikeouts. This is the first time since July 12, 2019, that German has not allowed a home run on an outing.

From the moment the Dominican was sent to the alternate site, Aaron Boone, the manager of the Yankees, made it clear that he was waiting for his return to be his fifth starter in the rotation, since seniority and health are not negotiated for the veteran and foreman of the New Yorkers.

